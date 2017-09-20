Gardaí appeal for motorists to slow down ahead of 'European Day Without A Road Death'

Gardaí are appealing to motorists to slow down, and drive with care ahead of tomorrow's 'European Day Without A Road Death'.

The 24 hour road safety initiative starts at midnight, and aims to increase the safety of Europe's roads.

Garda speed cameras and traffic patrols are set to be out in force as part of the day's activities.

Tomorrow, Europe aims to make September 21 the European Day Without A Road Death. Join us by making the pledge: https://t.co/LpMgC7zVSD. pic.twitter.com/BFfIykemHL — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) September 20, 2017

Garda Derek Cloughley from the Roads Policing Bureau says all road users can make a difference.

"We are appealing to the public - no matter how they use the road - to play their part, to come on board, to become aware of the risk on the road and make tomorrow the 21 September, a day without a road death in Europe."