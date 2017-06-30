Gardaí appeal for man seen in CCTV footage to help find Barry Corcoran

Gardaí say they are convinced someone knows what happened to a man who has been missing from Wicklow for the past two years.

Barry Corcoran - who was aged 39 at the time - was last seen between 12pm and 1am in a house on Cremona Road in Ballyfermot on the early morning of Tuesday, July 7, 2015.

The other people in the house said that when they woke up, Barry was gone.

Barry Corcoran

Gardaí say they are interested in speaking to a man who was spotted on CCTV just off Cremona Road at around 7.20am on July 7.

Detective Inspector Colm O'Malley from Clondalkin Garda Station is leading the investigation.

"That was off the Cremona Road, it was in the vicinity there," he said.

"The CCTV is actually Garda CCTV is actually Garda CCTV, so it's quite distant. There's no actual CCTV in the immediate area of Cremona Road.

"So this gentleman was obviously going about his normal business, probably heading to work or going elsewhere, but if he's listening to us today, I'd ask him to make contact."