Gardai appeal for information relating to missing Limerick man, William Tiernan

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 44 year old William Tiernan, who is missing from Limerick City since the December 12 2017.

William is 5’8" in height and and of slight build. He has blue eyes and brown hair. When he was last seen he was wearing jeans and navy and cream jumper.

William Tiernan

William was last seen on Denmark Street, Limerick City on December 12 at 1.20am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Limerick Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.