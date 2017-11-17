Gardaí appeal for information on missing woman Ciara Farrell

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Ciara Farrell who is missing from Dublin since Tuesday.

Ciara was last seen on November 14, 2017 at approx. 1.30pm in the Dublin 4 area. She is described as being 5’11’’ of average build, blond hair with blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing a pink floral dress and a black cardigan.

Ciara may be driving a white Hyundai i20 Registration no. 151 D

Ciara’s family and Gardaí are very concerned for her and anyone who has seen Ciara or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 6669200 , The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.