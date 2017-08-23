Gardaí appeal for information on missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí in Arklow, Co Wicklow, are looking for 17-year-old Lauren Brennan also known as Lauren Larrissey.

Lauren was last seen on August 17, near Chancery Street in Dublin 7 at around 1pm.

Lauren is 5ft 7in tall with fair hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Lauren was wearing blue jeans, a mustard coloured top, with a kaki green jacket.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen Lauren to contact them at Arklow garda station on 0402-26320 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.