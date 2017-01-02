Gardaí appeal for information following Dublin stabbing of elderly woman
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the stabbing of an elderly woman to come forward.
72-year-old Bridie Smith was attacked as she opened her front door on Oranmore Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin yesterday morning.
She is understood to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Locals reported seeing a number of men flee the scene.
