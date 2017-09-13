Gardaí appeal for information after two young men receive stab wounds in Swords

Gardaí are appealing for information after two young males sustained stab wounds during what was described as an altercation on Main St in Swords last night.

The men aged 19 and 21 were involved in an altercation involving a number of men.

They were both taken to Beaumont hospital for treatment to injuries understood to be non life threatening.

A Garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 22.45pm two men aged 19 and 21 years sustained apparent stab wounds during what was described as an altercation involving a number of men on Main Street Swords."

An examination of the scene has been carried out.

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01 6664700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.