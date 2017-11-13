Gardaí appeal for information after safe with 'substantial amount of cash' is stolen

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary at a filling station in Athlone over the weekend.

It happened at a premises in Glasson in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A safe containing a substantial amount of cash was stolen during the incident along with a large quantity of cigarettes.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious between midnight and 6am in the following areas.

1. Main Athlone to Ballymahon Road

2. Moate Road out of Glasson

3. Killinure Road