Gardaí appeal for information after motorcyclist dies in Roscommon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a Roscommon crash yesterday.

The man in his 40's was killed when his bike collided with a car at Summerhill in Athlone just after 1pm.

He was treated at the scene by the emergency services and taken by the Emergency Aeromedical Service to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Clonark Garda Station 090 6437 102, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

It has been the second fatal crash on our roads over the weekend.

A man in his 20s also died when his 4x4 hit a barrier on the Naas Rd in Dublin on Saturday.

Over 100 people have now been killed in crashes this year.