Gardaí appeal for information after man left with 'serious head injuries' after attack outside Dublin pub

A man is in hospital after being assaulted outside a pub in Dublin early yesterday morning.

Gardaí said the man in his early 30’s sustained serious head injuries in the attack at around 1.55am in Blanchardstown yesterday morning.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

His condition is understood to be stable.

Gardaí have arrested a 30-year-old man and him detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have been socialising in the area or buying food in nearby take-aways outlets.

They are also asking taxi drivers who were working in the area at the time of the incident to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.