Gardaí appeal for information after festive knife and gun robberies

Gardaí have today appealed for information after a number of terrifying armed robberies over the festive period in Limerick city, writes David Raleigh.

A man wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife robbed a Maxol filling station on the Dublin Road around 5pm, New Year's Eve.

"After threatening the staff member behind the till, the culprit again escaped on foot with a sum of cash," said Sergeant Justin McCarthy, Henry Street garda station.

"He was wearing a two tone grey and blue Addidas top with light blue stripes on arms and shoulders. He had a few layers of clothing under this hoodie, and was wearing a black balaclava.

"He also wore grey gloves and had a grey tracksuit bottom with white stripes, black shoes and possibly white socks. He is described as being approx 5ft 7”in height."

Gardaí believe the robbery is linked to an earlier similar armed raid in a shop in Garryowen in the city, around 7.50pm, Friday, December 23.

"A man armed with a knife entered Garryowen Stores, and threatened staff working in the shop. This culprit made good his escape on foot with a sum of cash. He was wearing a blue and red scarf, possibly Barcelona / PSG, and is described as approx 5ft 9” in height with a Limerick accent," Sgt McCarthy said.

"These robberies may be connected and Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information, no matter how trivial it may seem, in order to solve these crimes, to contact Henry Street Gardaí at 061-212400 or (the garda confidential number) 1800-666-111.

Gardaí have also appealed for information after a small sized man, who was armed with a gun, robbed an off licence in the Thomondgate area of the city, around 8.35pm, on Friday, December 30.

"A lone male suspect robbed an off licence at gunpoint at Fine Wines, High Road, Thomondgate. A female was threatened during the robbery and the culprit escaped on foot with a sum of cash stolen from the premises.

"The suspect is described as being quite small in height. He had his face covered with a hoody and scarf. He was wearing a blue jacket and grey baggy tracksuit pants," explained Sgt McCarthy.

Gardaí at Mayorstone garda station who are investigating the robbery can be contacted at 061-456980.

Appealing for witnesses to second off licence raid, Sgt McCarthy said: "Another off-licence was targeted at Fine Wines, Castletroy at 7pm on Tuesday, December 27th. This time the suspect was armed with a knife and threatened staff. He was masked and appeared to be acting alone. He fled the area with cash stolen during the robbery."

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Henry Street garda station.