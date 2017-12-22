Gardaí appeal for information about missing Dublin man Shane Travers

Gardaí at Kilmainham in Dublin are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 38-year-old Shane Travers who has been missing since Monday, December 18.

Shane was last seen at St. James Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin 8 at 2pm on Monday.

He is described as being 5’8" in height and medium build. He has blue eyes and brown receding hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black cotton tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

An Garda Síochána and Shane’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should contact Kilmainham Garda Station on (01) 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

