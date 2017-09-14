Gardaí appeal for help to locate missing Kerry man

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing a 47-year-old man missing from Co. Kerry.

Barry Ahern was last seen on Monday September 11 at his home in Tullahinell, Ballylongford.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of thin build with a shaved head and brown eyes.

Missing Person Barry Ahern - Any info contact Listowel GS on 068-50820,The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 - Believed to be in Co. Cork pic.twitter.com/9HJkSBDH5F — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 14, 2017

He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat with grey stripe, brown check padded shirt, blue jacket, black chino jeans, and sky blue runners.

Gardaí and Barry's family are concerned for his wellbeing and believe that he may have travelled to Killarney recently and is now in Co. Cork.

Anyone who has seen Barry or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.