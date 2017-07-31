Gardaí appeal for help to indentify man's body discovered in Carlow town

Gardaí are looking for help with identifying a man whose body was discovered in Carlow Town last week.

Gardaí say the man was in his late 20s or early 30s.

He was found on Cox's Lane in Carlow Town last Tuesday night, and pronounced dead at the scene.

He is about 5 feet 10 in height with short black neatly-cut hair, and a dark complexion.

He was wearing a red, white and black t-shirt with the wording 'MCKENZIE' printed across the chest, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The unidentified man was also in possession of a dark 'PUMA' hooded top.

Gardaí think he may have been from Poland or another part of Eastern Europe.