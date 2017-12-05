Gardaí appeal for help to find missing teen Ned Connors
Gardaí are looking for help in finding a teenage boy missing from Sandyford in Dublin.
15-year-old Ned Cash Connors was last seen on November 29, in the Kilmacud area.
He is described as being 5 foot 3, with blue eyes, sandy hair and slim build.
When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.
Ned is known to frequent Mullingar, Bray and Wexford.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.
