Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin woman

A 58-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Osra Connaughton was reported missing yesterday to gardaí.

She was last seen at 11:50am yesterday morning at Foxfield St. John, Raheny.

Osra is described as five foot six inches tall with fair hair. She was last seen wearing a navy coat with a grey collar, brown shoes and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact Raheny Garda Station on (01) 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

- Digital desk