Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin man

Gardai in Dublin are appealing for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since before Christmas.

43-year-old Stephen Lawlor, was last seen he leaving his home at South Brown Street in Dublin 8 on the 23rd of December.

Stephen is described as being 5 foot 7 in height, of thin build with brown eyes and short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station.