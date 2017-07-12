Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Darren Teeling from Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for the public's help in tracing a missing 16-year-old boy.

Darren Teeling, who is missing from Gardiner Street in Dublin's city centre, was last seen on Monday afternoon.

He is described as being 5ft 7 in height, of stocky build with black hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black 'North Face' jacket, a black Nike hat and navy shorts.

Anyone who may have seen Darren, or can help in locating him, is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01-666-8000.