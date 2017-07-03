Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman in Dublin.

29-year-old Linda Christian was last seen on June 24, in the Blanchardstown area.

She is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, of slim build with long brown hair, and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a green bomber jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink gym bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.