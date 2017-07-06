Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing for nearly three weeks

Gardaí are asking for help to find a young man missing from Co. Kerry.

Twenty-year- old John Burke, who is missing from Tralee, was last seen on June 16 in Cork city.

John is described as being five foot six inches tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen John or who can help in finding him is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.