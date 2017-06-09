Gardaí appeal for dashcam footage after fatal Wicklow crash

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal crash in Wicklow.

A pedestrian in his 40s died after he was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Monday morning on the Coolgreany Road in Arklow.

Gardaí would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and had a dash cam on their vehicle.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the Coolgreaney Road, Ballyduff Road (also known as Johnstown Road) area of Arklow between the hours of 1.30 am and 2.30 am on to contact them at Arklow garda station on 040 226320, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Speaking at Arklow garda station, Inspector Ronan Lawlor said: "This collision occurred on a wet night in the earlier hours of a bank holiday Monday.

"We would like to speak to anyone who was near Coolgreaney Road in the vicinity of St. Saviours Church, Ballyraine Bridge or Ballyduff Road which is the M11 underpass. We would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have a dash cam on their vehicle."