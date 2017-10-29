Gardaí appeal for dash-cam footage of areas near fatal Dublin shooting

Gardaí investigating a fatal shooting in Dublinare appealing for information about the vehicle used in the incident.

24-year-old Jamie Tighe Ennis, of Timbermill Apartments in Artane, died after being shot at Moatview Avenue in Coolock, just before 2.30am yesterday morning.

Gardaí at Coolock Garda Station are appealing for information from any member of the public who may have noticed a black Audi A3, registration number 00-OY-5067, between 11pm on Friday, October 27 and 4am on Saturday, October 28.

In particular, they would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed the car in the general areas of Clonshaugh, Priorswood, M50, Finglas Road, The Griffith and Fairlawn Estate, Finglas.

They would like to hear from drivers who may have dash-cams and who travelled in these areas during the relevant time; they would particularly appeal to taxi drivers who may have been in the area.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 01-6664200 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.