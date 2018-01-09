Gardaí appeal for dash cam footage from N7 crash that followed Athy burglary

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on a crash on the N7 Naas Road in Co. Kildare last month which followed a burglary in Athy.

It happened at around 3.34pm on Thursday, December 28, at Junction 8, Johnstown.

A car which had been stopped by Gardaí investigating the burglary, took off at speed and moments later was involved in a collision with a second car.

The scene of the crash on December 28.

One person was taken to hospital while three teenagers were arrested during follow-up searches.

One person has been charged in relation to the incident.

Investigating officers want to speak to any driver who may have dash cam footage of a silver Ford Mondeo driving dangerously northbound prior to the crash to contact them.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on December 28.

