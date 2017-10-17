Gardaí appeal for assistance to find missing Roisin Dolan

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing to the public to assist them in tracing the whereabouts of Roisin Dolan.

The 34-year-old has been missing since October 11, having last been seen at Finisklin Far, Sligo.

She is described as 5'5" in height, with dark brown hair tied in a ponytail, brown eyes and of medium build.

When last seen she was wearing a cream coloured top with a Polar Bear logo and the words "BeCool", as well as combat-type bottoms and hiking shoes/boots.

Gardaí and family are very concerned for Roisin and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or may have any information to contact the Gardaí in Sligo on 071 915000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.