Gardaí and the HSA to investigate death of man in Cork who died while making storm repairs

Gardaí and the HSA are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man in West Cork.

The man fell more than 20 feet from a teleporter while working on a farm near Clonakilty at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

He died while repairing the roof of a shed on a farm at Kilgarriff outside Clonakilty.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at the CUH today.