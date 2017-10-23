Gardaí and the HSA to investigate death of man in Cork who died while making storm repairs
Gardaí and the HSA are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man in West Cork.
The man fell more than 20 feet from a teleporter while working on a farm near Clonakilty at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.
He died while repairing the roof of a shed on a farm at Kilgarriff outside Clonakilty.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place at the CUH today.