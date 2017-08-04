Gardai and family appeal for information following disappearance of Dublin woman

Gardaí in Dublin are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman in Dublin.

41 year old Jennifer Deysel Crosbie, from the Ballsbridge area, has been missing since yesterday.

Jennifer is described as approximately 5ft 2 inches in height, of slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing green shorts, navy tights, black heeled boots and a navy jacket.

Jennifer’s family are also concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Garda Station 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.