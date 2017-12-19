Gardaí advise elderly to ’watch out for each other’ as Limerick pensioner’s killer or killers remain at large

Gardaí hunting the killer or killers of a Limerick pensioner have advised elderly people to acquire personal safety alarms to help them deal with a growing sense of fear in the wider local community.

The body of Rosie Hanrahan (78) was found in her home at New Road Thomondgate in Limerick last Friday.

No arrests have yet been made however all available Garda resources are working around the clock to bring those responsible to justice.

Gardaí said they were not releasing the results of Ms Hanrahan’s post mortem for “operation reasons”.

Ms Hanrahan’s terraced home remained sealed off by Gardai for the fifth consecutive day as forensic officers and a DNA scientist combed the property for clues.

A shrine of floral tributes and candles left outside the bungalow by the community is growing day by day. A prayer vigil is also being planned for later in the week.

Flowers and candles on the window of the late Rosie Hanrahan’s home. Photos: Liam Burke Press 22

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer, Henry Street Garda Station, acknowledged the community was fearful. She said “elderly alert bracelets or pendants” were freely available via the Pobal website.

“If you log onto the Pobal website (you) can find out how to apply for a free monitored personal alarm, all you have to be to qualify is over 65 years of age,” Sgt Leetch said.

“The first year of monitoring is free and the subsequent years’ cost is €66.”

“I think that this would be a fantastic Christmas present as it would give great peace of mind to anybody living alone both for their safety and for their security,” she added.

Sgt Leetch agreed people in the wider community were afraid since last Friday’s shocking killing.

She also advised neighbours to look out for one another.

“I agree that people are feeling vulnerable and afraid and with that in mind I went to the St Munchins Christmas party last Sunday and I spoke to a good few elderly people that live in the Thomondgate and surrounding areas. I told them all to watch out for each other, to keep their homes secure by locking doors and closing windows and to use alarms if they have one.”

Sgt Leetch advised elderly and vulnerable people: “Don’t open (your) door unless you know exactly who it is and why they need to enter your home.”

“If you feel alarmed, ring the Gardaí.”

Sgt Leetch said she has “noticed a reluctance on the part of some elderly people to contact Gardaí in case they were wasting their time”.

“I would say (to people), just ring the Gardaí and then ring a trusted neighbour, of course make sure to have your friends number easy to find or saved on your phone,” she added.

Sgt Leetch offered her “sincere sympathy” to Rosie Hanrahan’s family, friends, and neighbours. Appealing for information about the murder, Sgt Leetch said: “Gardaí are asking for anybody who was in the Thomondgate area and especially the New Road area of Thomondgate between last Thursday the 14th of December around 8pm and the afternoon of Friday the 15th of December to think back and try and remember if they saw anything unusual or out of the ordinary or anybody who acted suspiciously.”

Appealing to motorists, especially those with windscreen mounted dash cameras, who would have driven past the victim’s home between last Thursday and Friday, Sgt Leetch said: “If anybody drove through the area and if they have a dash cam Gardaí would need to be contacted, or anybody walking their dog or traveling to bingo or to visit friends or family.”

The rear of Ms Hanrahan’s home backs onto the banks of the River Shannon. Appealing to “any fishermen” who may have been “out and about during those times”, she said, “just cast your minds back”.

“If (you) remember anything please contact the Gardaí.”

Sgt Leetch said anyone reluctant to come forward with information to local Gardaí can pass it on to the Garda Confidential phone line 1800-666-111.

“I understand that there may be a reluctance in some people to come forward. You may know something that, on its own may not seem important, but if the Gardaí are informed, it may be another piece of a puzzle that has to be completed, in order to further this investigation,” Sgt Leetch said.