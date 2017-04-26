Gardaí ‘absolutely satisfied’ there was ‘full and proper investigation’ into deaths under review

Gardaí have moved to reassure the public that a review of homicides has found no discrepancy in the way they were investigated.

A review is underway into how a number of killings were classified – and fears have been raised that the figures could be incorrect, which would cause further problems for the beleaguered force.

A special investigation into 41 homicides is underway, with a report due to be delivered to the Policing Authority on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said he is satisfied the crimes were properly investigated.

“There are some some minor issues in relation to the classification but the key and most important point in all of this is the investigation that was conducted,” he said.

“We have done an examination and what we call a triangulation between the data and the investigations conducted by the SIOs and we are absolutely satisfied that there was a full and proper investigation into each and every one of these deaths.”