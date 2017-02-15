Garda whistleblower 'treated as a pariah', says solicitor

The solicitor representing a second Garda whistleblower says his client was "treated as a pariah" after complaining about the force.

Garda Keith Harrison claims a Tusla file was also compiled on him and wants it to be included in State investigations.

Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison

His solicitor Trevor Collins says the trouble started after he arrested an officer in Athlone for drink driving.

“And after that he was, in effect, treated as a pariah,” he said.

“Because he was told that evening after the arrest that he was not to do what he was doing, he was told to really think about what he was doing.

“He ignored that, which came from superior officers, and he pursued the prosecution.

“He was, in effect, identified as someone who, to all intents and purposes, was a troublemaker.”