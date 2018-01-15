Garda to begin review into 1984 Kerry Babies case

The Gardai are to hold a briefing tomorrow to mark the commencement of its review into the death of Baby John whose body was found with multiple injuries on White Strand beach in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, on April 14 1984.

The death of Baby John was part of an investigation which became known as the Kerry Babies case.

The Kerry Babies case was a 1984 investigation by the Garda Síochána in County Kerry, Ireland, into the killing of one newborn baby and the alleged killing of another.

The investigation ultimately led to a tribunal of inquiry (the Kerry Babies Tribunal) which was critical of the Garda conduct of the investigations.

The latest review is being conducted by investigating Gardaí in Caherciveen supported by the Serious Crime Review Team.

Investigating Gardaí are due to make an appeal for information from anyone living in Caherciveen and the surrounding areas around the time of April 1984.

Read more: The ’Kerry Babies’ saga, 30 years later