Garda says many innocent people have had their phones tapped by the force

It is reported a significant number of innocent people had their phones tapped by Gardaí.

The allegation was made by a former Garda intelligence officer - who says it happened from the late nineties to early noughties.

According to the former Garda, officers often bypassed the stringent regulations surrounding wire taps to listen to private conversations.

It is alleged this practice went on for almost a decade.

Today's Irish Independent reports the ex-Garda made allegations that strict protocols for placing wire taps were sometimes ignored.