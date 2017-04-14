Garda press conference to be held regarding possibly deliberate fatal hit and run in Dublin

Gardaí are going to hold a press conference this morning after a fatal hit and run in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

The victim, named locally as 30-year-old Stephen Lynch, was struck by a car at Brookview Close at around 7 in the evening.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot - despite being chased by bystanders.

There are reports that the crash may have been deliberate and detectives are investigating possible gang links.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.