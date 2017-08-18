Garda manhunt continues after double murder in Ballymun

A manhunt is continuing as Gardaí try to track down those responsible for a double murder in Dublin.

Mother of six, Antoinette Corbally and a man in his thirties named locally as Clinton Shannon were shot dead on Balbutcher Drive in Ballymun on Wednesday.

Two other people have been receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and a child also received minor injuries.

A large Garda presence remains in Ballmun this morning, with members of the force continuing door-to-door inquiries as the investigation continues.