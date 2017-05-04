Garda management asked to explain financial irregularities at Templemore

Senior Garda management will today be asked to explain financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore.

Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and her colleagues will appear before the Public Accounts Committee this afternoon.

It follows a report published in March which raised serious concerns - including the use of public money for entertainment, gifts and for clubs and societies.

Commissioner O'Sullivan previously described them as 'legacy issues' - but Labour's Alan Kelly - who will chair today's meeting says serious questions remain: "In relation to how there were this many bank accounts, in relation to how this money was spent, in relation to how money was being channelled.

"Basically asking is there any way they can stand over this and why is it only coming to light now?"