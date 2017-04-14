Garda investigating after teen stabbed in Meath

Gardaí in Meath are investigating after a teenager was stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the Batterstown area near Dunshaughlin at around 4am.

The male in his late teens was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown where he is described as being in a stable condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station.