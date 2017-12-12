Garda Inspector saves man's life during court hearing

By Ciaran Murphy

A Garda inspector saved the life of a court attendee who suffered a fit yesterday.

The Polish man, in his late 30s or early 40s, collapsed and suffered an epileptic fit in the gallery of the District Court at the court house in Grace Dieu in Waterford.

However, Inspector Mark Foley responded immediately and put the man on his side, clearing his airway of blood, before putting him in the recovery position.

The court hearing continued and the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Inspector Foley, who two years ago completed a Phd, took the more recent challenge in his stride. He said: "He bit into his tongue. There was a lot of blood and he was out for 10 or 12 minutes.

"I've seen and dealt with those kinds of things before."