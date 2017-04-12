Garda information appeal after elderly woman and her daughter threatened at knifepoint

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a woman in her 80s was threatened at her home by an armed and masked burglar who pulled a knife on the terrified pensioner before chasing her next door to her daughter's home and threatened the woman and her daughter, writes David Raleigh.

Gardaí said the "frightening" "aggravated burglary" occurred at Ballycummin Road, Raheen, Limerick, around 5.40pm last Thursday, April 6.

Appealing for witnesses, Garda Diane McAuley, Community Policing Office, Henry Street garda station, said: "On Thursday evening last, the 6th April at approximately 20 minutes to six, an elderly woman in her 80’s returned home to discover that her kitchen had been ransacked."

"She went next door to her daughter and they both returned to woman's house. When inside the house they were approached by a male in one of the rooms who was brandishing a knife and demanding money."

"They immediately left the house and the male followed them both out of the house via the back door demanding money. The woman and her daughter rushed back to her daughter’s house next door," Gda McAuley added.

"The male left the scene on foot before discarding knife on driveway," she said.

Gardai described the incident as "frightening".

Issuing a description of the suspect, Gda McAuley said: "He is described as being in his early 20's, approximately six foot tall, very slight." "He was wearing light grey tracksuit pants, dark coloured jacket with dark hood pulled up, and a monkey hat underneath and a grey scarf covering his face."

"The Gardai in Roxboro Road are investigating and can be contacted on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111," Gda McAuley said.