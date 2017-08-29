Garda in hospital; two men arrested after taxi hijacking in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after a taxi was hijacked in Dublin early this morning.

In a statement, Gardaí said they received the report of a taxi hijacking on Ballboggan Road at 2.30am.

The vehicle, a Toyota Avensis, was spotted on the M50 and was eventually stopped by Gardaí at Mellows Crescent, Finglas.

One garda received an arm injury and is being treated at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene and are being held at Finglas Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.