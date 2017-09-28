Garda expenditure on overtime is 53% over budget so far this year.

Senior members of the force told the Policing Authority today that they are in negotiations with the Department of Justice to ensure it does not affect key operations.

They claim that the 15 minutes paid parading time agreed during the last pay negotiations is having a significant impact on the budget.

Acting Commissioner Donall O'Cualáin said he is "anxious" to get the "best bang for our buck".

"That has taken a big chunk out of our discretionary piece," he said.

"We are very anxious to ensure that, in as much as we can, we can work and do our operations out of given resources and ensuring we use our rostering arrangements to get our best bang for our buck in that regard."