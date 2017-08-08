Garda counter terrorism officers question Algerian man after Dublin searches

Update: Garda counter terrorism officers are questioning an Algerian man as part of an investigation into terrorism being conducted by the London Metropolitan Police, reports Cormac O'Keeffe.

The suspect, aged in his 40s, was arrested at his home in north Dublin early this morning by members of the Special Detective Unit.

Gardai at a recent terror attack simulation event in Dublin

The SDU conducted searches at three locations and have removed an amount of material for examination.

Gardaí said the man is being questioned in relation to “possession of fraudulent documentation”.

A Garda statement said: “As part of ongoing investigations targeting the possession of fraudulent documents, gardai from the Special Detective Unit in conjunction with the London Metropolitan Police searched a number of properties in the Dublin area.”

“One man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently in a north city garda station under the provisions of Section 4 - Criminal Justice Act 1984 for an offence under Section 6 – Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) (Amendment) Act 2015.”

He can be held for up to 24 hours, excluding breaks.

The Irish Examiner understands the London Met contacted Gardaí after they uncovered suspect ID documentation in Europe, which they discovered as part of an investigation into Islamist terrorism.

The Criminal Justice (terrorist Offences)(Amendment) Act was amended to include new powers in 2015.

They include:

* Public Provocation to commit a Terrorist Offence

* Recruitment for Terrorism

* Training for Terrorism