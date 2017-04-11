Garda Commssioner to face mid-ranking Gardaí for first time since scandal

The Garda Commissioner will this afternoon face mid-ranking gardaí for the first time since the latest scandals to hit the force.

Noirín O’Sullivan is addressing the annual conference of the AGSI, where she will be asked about her comments at the Oireachtas Justice Committee, when she said the inflated breath test figures were "at best incompetence, and at worst deception".

Members have spoken of their frustration at repeated scandals, saying morale is very low.

AGSI president Antoinette Cunningham said: "We are looking forward to asking the commissioner some questions around the remarks at the Justice Committee and we are looking forward to hearing her responses.

"Not only to those questions, but to the scandal in general."