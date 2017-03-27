Garda Commissioner to meet Tánaiste and Justice Minister

It has emerged the Garda Commissioner is meeting the Tánaiste and Justice Minister as the crisis over breath tests continues.

Noirín O'Sullivan is under increasing pressure to give a detailed account of data errors that could see penalty points having to be wiped.

Sinn Féin has published a motion of no confidence in her, while Fianna Fáil and other parties demand a full explanation from the Commissioner.

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar says the government has confidence in Noirín O'Sullivan and believes she is part of the solution and not the problem: "You know I would ask opposition parties to not try to exploit this or play politics with this and to dissist on putting down a motion until at least such time as the cabinet has an opportunity to discuss it and the Garda Commissioner has an opportunity to account further."