Garda Commissioner to face questions over homocide figures

The Garda Commissioner is set to face questions today over an internal review of homicide figures.

The CSO has suspended the publication of any crime stats until the Garda review is complete.

The issue is set to discussed when Nóirín O'Sullivan appears before a public meeting of the Policing Authority this afternoon.

Garda Commissioner, Nóirín O'Sullivan.

Security Editor for the Irish Times, Conor Lally, said it's a very serious issue.

"During the last policing authority here in April the issue of some homicides not being recorded properly came up and it emerged that some of the homicides had actually been classified as non-serious offences against the person.

"That's a very serious issue, if a person is killed obviously their killing has to be recorded properly by the garda and any errors there would have to be explained properly," he said.