Garda Commissioner to be back before PAC within a few weeks

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald has promised to have the Garda Commissioner back before the Public Accounts Committee within a couple of weeks.

Norin O'Sullivan has been heavily criticised after a senior civil servant contradicted her evidence to the Committee yesterday about financial troubles at the Garda training college.

Ms O'Sullivan claims she learnt of irregularities during a 'brief' exchange over a cup of tea.

While the Garda's HR head says they held a detailed, two hour discussion.

PAC Committee member Mary Lou McDonald is determined to get to the truth: "It's now our job and we will have the Garda Commmissioner and all of the witnesses back before us within a couple of weeks.

"We have looked for a series of correspondance and documentation because believe you, me, we will get to the bottom of this.

"And we need to establish in regard to that particular meeting, who was right and who was wrong."