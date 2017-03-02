Garda Commissioner offers assurances she can do her job while engaging with Disclosures Tribunal

The Garda Commissioner says she will be able to continue doing her job alongside engaging with the Disclosures Tribunal.

Last week the chair of the policing authority would only say she had "a degree of confidence" in Noirín O'Sullivan to manage the force while dealing with the inquiry into alleged smears against Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

This morning the Commissioner launched a new 24 hour phoneline for victims of sexual abuse.

She told reporters she has teams in place to ensure the job is done: “In the last three years as I say, I as an individual and as both interim commissioner of An Garda Siochana and Commissioner of An Garda Siochana, have had to operate on a very limited capacity.

“So no stranger of having to operate on a limited capacity, thankfully we now have a team in place and the team will be there to ensure that we work and continue to work in the way I have just outlined.”