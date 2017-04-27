Garda Commissioner: Number of factors lead to overreporting of breath test numbers

An interim report into the inflation of breath test statistics has shown numerous reasons for how it happened, according to the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan.

However, Ms O’Sullivan says it’s too early to arrive at any definitive conclusion.

The Policing Authority received the interim report into the breath test issue yesterday, and is questioning senior gardaí about it, and roads policing.

Board member Maureen Lynott asked Commissioner O’Sullivan as to how it could have happened.

Ms Lynott said: "You have overreporting of 5% in Wexford and 495% in Dublin West.

"Howe were those statistics assessed by sergeants, by super-intendents, by inspectors, by chief-supers?"

The Garda Commissioner said: "I think it is too early yet to arrive at any definitive conclusion as to what precisely lead to this, there are a number of factors."