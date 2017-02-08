Garda Commissioner entitled to due process, says Minister

A senior Government Minister has insisted that the Garda Commissioner is entitled to remain in her job during a State inquiry.

Paschal Donohoe said that Nóirín O'Sullivan is owed due process.

The Government will publish the terms of reference later for a statutory inquiry into the treatment of Garda whistleblowers.

Last year, two members of the force accused senior officers of a smear campaign to discredit Sergeant Maurice McCabe who claimed there was mismanagement in the Cavan/Monaghan division.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said that nothing has been proven yet.

“The Commissioner is entitled to due process like anybody else,” he said.

“We have a Commission of Inquiry that will now be set up under the Commission of Inquiries Act of 2004 and while that work is being carried out, she, like anybody else is entitled to due process and for that work to be implemented in an effective and impartial manner.”