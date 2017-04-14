Garda attempt to trace two cars following fatal Dublin hit and run last night

Update 12.40pm: Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the movements of two cars after a pedestrian died in a hit and run in Dublin last night.

32 year old father of three Stephen Lynch was knocked down in Tallaght, following reports of an earlier altercation on the road at Brookview Close.

There had been local speculation of a possible gangland link to the killing but Gardaí briefing journalists at the scene, say Mr Lynch was NOT involved in any criminality.

Superintendent Peter Duff, from Tallaght Garda Station has the latest: "We're also appealling to anyone who saw the movements of a silver Ford focus hatchback.

"The registration is 10 WW 1812 or a red coloured Volkswagen Polo 01 D 9539.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw those cars in the Tallaght or Crumlin area to contact us in Tallaght.

The victim, named locally as 30-year-old Stephen Lynch, was struck by a car at Brookview Close at around 7 in the evening.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot - despite being chased by bystanders.

There are reports that the crash may have been deliberate and detectives are investigating possible gang links.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.