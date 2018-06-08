Garda appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing 16-year-old from Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Tory Sheridan was last spotted in the Clonsilla area at around 9.25pm on Wednesday.

Tory has blue eyes and wears glasses full time, is 4 foot 10 inches tall, of a slight build and has light brown/blonde hair.

The teen was wearing a white short sleeved top, blue denim jacket, black & white cotton dungaree shorts, grey Nike runners and had a pink & brown bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Tory Sheridan.

- Digital Desk