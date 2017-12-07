Garda and man shot during planned search operation in Dublin

A member of the Gardaí and a man have been shot in Dublin.

The shooting incident happened during a planned search operation in Ballymun in the north of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

Garda and civilian injured in shooting incident in Ballymun during planned search of house. Injuries not thought to be life threatening #IEstaff — Cormac O'Keeffe (@CormacJOKeeffe) December 7, 2017

The garda and the man were treated at the scene in Barnwell Drive and then taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Members of the Garda at the scene in Barnwell Drive, Dublin, where a member of the Irish Garda and a man were shot.

The Garda Ombudsman had been informed of the incident.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.